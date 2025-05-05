2 held in Bihar for 'impersonating' candidates in 2025 NEET-UG

Samastipur (Bihar), May 5 (PTI) Two persons, including a doctor posted at Bihar’s Begusarai jail, were arrested from Samastipur district for allegedly impersonating candidates in the 2025 NEET-UG on May 4, police said on Monday.
The duo was arrested after police intercepted a car near an examination centre in Mohanpur area, they said.
“They had admit cards of several candidates on their mobile phones. During interrogation, the doctor confessed that they had manipulated admit cards to insert impersonators in the examination on behalf of actual candidates,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Pandey told reporters.
Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI PKD RBT