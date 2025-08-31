2 held in Delhi's Dwarka murder case

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Dwarka's Bindapur area earlier this month, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Pawan Kumar (23), a resident of Uttam Vihar, and Vipin (19), a resident of Bhagwati Vihar, they said.

On August 17, a PCR call was received from a hospital in Uttam Nagar about a man identified as Kuldeep who was brought dead with a stab injury to his chest.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's nephew, who alleged that his uncle had an altercation with the accused and had been stabbed in the chest. He too sustained injuries while trying to save his uncle, the police said.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused switched off their mobile phones and were frequently changing hideouts to evade arrest," the officer said, adding that Vipin was arrested on August 23, while Pawan was nabbed later.

According to the police, Pawan has a criminal record and was previously involved in an attempt to murder case in 2023 and an Excise Act case in 2022, while Vipin has no past criminal involvement.

Efforts are on to trace other suspects in the case, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.