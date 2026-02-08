2 held in digital arrest scam linked to 190 complaints, over Rs 100 cr fraud uncovered: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with a digital arrest scam linked to at least 190 cyber fraud complaints and suspected proceeds of over Rs 100 crore, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Anish Singh and Mani Singh, were arrested after a woman filed a complaint that she was subjected to psychological intimidation for nearly two months and coerced into transferring Rs 40 lakh under the guise of a fake cybercrime investigation.

"The victim was kept under digital arrest between October 15 and December 12, last year. During this period, she was threatened with arrest, legal action and social disgrace by fraudsters impersonating senior police officers," the officer said.

The complainant, a homemaker, was initially contacted by a caller posing as an IPS officer from Mumbai Cyber Crime, who falsely accused her of involvement in criminal activities using her Aadhaar credentials.

The call was later transferred to a woman claiming to be a police officer, who used video and audio calls to show forged FIRs and arrest warrants, the officer said.

Police added that the accused warned the victim that her husband and son would also be implicated in criminal cases if she did not cooperate. She was instructed not to speak to anyone and was forced to report daily to the fraudsters to confirm her silence.

"Under sustained fear and psychological pressure, the victim transferred Rs 40 lakh in multiple transactions. Even after receiving the money, the fraudsters continued to control her by giving false assurances of verification and refund, prolonging her mental distress," he said.

An e-FIR was registered at the Crime Branch after the victim finally reported the matter, and an investigation was taken up.

The police team reconstructed digital trails despite attempts by the accused to erase evidence. They traced several suspicious bank accounts and UPI IDs linked to shell entities operating across multiple states.

"One such account, held in the name of a private limited company, was found to be registered in west Delhi's New Mahavir Nagar and emerged as a key link. Anish Singh and Mani Singh are joint directors of the firm," the officer added.

Transaction analysis revealed layered fund movement, and data from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal showed 190 complaints involving over Rs 100 crore linked to the account, indicating organised and habitual use for cyber fraud.

During interrogation, the accused were arrested, and they revealed that eight bank accounts were opened in the company's name to siphon funds.

Police said both were using fake SIM cards and forged documents and had been previously arrested by Faridabad Police in a similar case. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG HIG