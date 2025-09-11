2 held in Noida for smuggling khair wood worth Rs 45 lakh

Noida, Sep 11 (PTI) Police in Noida have arrested two men for allegedly smuggling 55 quintals of khair wood worth around Rs 45 lakh by hiding it under banana leaves in a truck, officials said on Thursday.

The consignment was being transported illegally from Madhubani in Bihar to Delhi, they said.

Khair wood that is primarily used in making 'kattha' -- a key ingredient in pan masala and gutkha -- has strict restrictions on felling and transport without official permission.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the accused were intercepted near Kakrala T-Point under the Phase 2 police station limits.

"A truck loaded with 55 quintals of khair wood has been seized. The arrested accused have been identified as Ravindra (36), a resident of Aligarh, and Taj Khan (33), a resident of Motihari in Bihar," he said.

According to police, the duo used to prepare fake banana receipts and conceal the banned wood under banana leaves before transporting it illegally to Delhi and Haryana for sale.

"Passes for cutting and transporting khair trees are issued by the forest department. This wood is used for making 'kattha'," Avasthy said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Forest Act, police said, adding that efforts are on to trace their past criminal record. PTI COR KIS NB NB