2 held in Odisha for duping people with false promise of jobs

Sambalpur, Oct 23 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly duping people across western Odisha with false promises of getting them jobs.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint lodged at Burla police station in Sambalpur district.

SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the accused persons, along with other associates, created a fake company, claiming that it was authorised to provide appointments for sanitation work in four western Odisha districts.

The duo collected Rs 12,000 per applicant from people in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts, promising jobs with a daily wage of Rs 400, he said.

The accused allegedly duped the unsuspecting job seekers of around Rs 2 crore since October, 2024, police said.

“They also returned money to several candidates to gain trust,” Bhamoo said.

The police have seized Rs 62 lakh in cash, mobile phones and four-wheelers from the two accused, and further investigation is underway, the SP added. PTI CORR BBM RBT