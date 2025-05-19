2 held in Punjab's Gurdaspur for leaking sensitive information to Pak's ISI

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly leaking critical information concerning the Indian armed forces to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, or Inter-Services Intelligence, the Punjab Police chief said on Monday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the two have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh, a native of Adiyan village in Gurdaspur, and Karanbir Singh, a native of Chandu Wadala in Gurdaspur.

Police recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession.

Yadav said that the Gurdaspur police thwarted an espionage attempt by apprehending the people involved in leaking sensitive military information, such as troop movements during Operation Sindoor, and revealing key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, to their ISI handlers.

Preliminary investigation has confirmed that both the accused were in direct contact with ISI operatives for money, he said.

More disclosures are expected as the probe deepens, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurdaspur Aditya said that on May 15, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing defence-related classified details with the ISI.

Acting swiftly, the police put both suspects under surveillance and apprehended them, he said.

"During the investigation, it was also discovered that they were previously involved in drug smuggling activities, through which they came into contact with ISI handlers. Their financial transactions, including online and cash dealings, also came under scrutiny," said the SSP.

A case has been registered under sections of the Official Secrets Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act at the Dorangala Police Station in Gurdaspur. PTI CHS VN VN