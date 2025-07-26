2 held in UP, one from Tamil Nadu for funding conversion ring linked to Christian missionary group

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Three people, including a man from Tamil Nadu, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly funding a religious conversion ring associated to a Christian missionary group, with police suspecting that they also received financial assistance from abroad.

The arrests followed confirmation regarding financial assistance provided by various trusts, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that based on a complaint from a Hindu organisation, an investigation was launched into a case involving a local woman Kiran Joshua (37).

"People suffering from infertility, financial distress and domestic disputes allegedly visited Kiran for prayers, believing that she possessed healing powers. Her reputation had grown significantly, attracting large crowds, especially on Sundays," he said.

"It is alleged that after gaining their trust by "curing" their ailments, the people were then subjected to "mind washing" and advised to convert to Christianity," the officer said.

Dwivedi said that police recovered prayer materials, Bibles and other literature from Kiran's house and she along with four others were arrested on July 13 and sent to jail.

Police said that they were granted bail by the magistrate court.

However, further investigation led police to other members, of the alleged conversion ring, who help Kiran financially through "charities".

On Saturday, police arrested -- Padma Nabhan (45) from Tamil Nadu, Kiran from Lakhimpur Kheri and Ashneet Kumar (25) from Shahjahanpur --, the officer added.

During interrogation, they revealed to have received financial assistance for religious conversions from trusts based in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

"Our team is working and it is estimated that the ring also received funds from abroad," the SP said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ