2 held over Rs 9 crore cyber fraud on pretext of share market investment

Noida, Jun 13 (PTI) Two suspected cyber thugs were arrested Thursday in connection with a Rs 9 crore fraud with a Noida-based businessman on pretext of investment in share market.

The victim, who lives in Sector 41 here, was lured by the thugs after he was connected in a Whatsapp group which apparently shared tips about share market and trading and he took interest in it.

Rajat Bothra told police that he was added to the Whatsapp group on May 1 and since then he started small amounts of investments but eventually ended up "investing" Rs 9.09 crore in 13 installments over the month before he realized he was being conned.

"An FIR was lodged in the case at the Cyber Crime Police station in Sector 36 and investigation taken up, leading to the arrest of two suspects," a police officer said.

Those held have been identified as Akram (28) and Sushil Kumar (45), according to the police.

"Akram and Sushil worked for the main gang leader, who has been identified as Shaan. The arrested duo's role involved providing bank and digital bank accounts for transaction of funds duped through similar cons," the officer said.

During probe, the police seized Rs 1.64 crore from the bank accounts of the accused and Rs 6.99 lakh funnelled in cryptocurrency, he said.

Efforts are underway to arrest other suspects involved in the con job, he added. PTI KIS TIR TIR