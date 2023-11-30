2 held with 100 grams of 'chitta' in Hamirpur village

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 30 (PTI) A man was nabbed in the Badsar area of Hamirpur with 100 grams of chitta (heroin) in his possession, police said on Thursday.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said a team arrested Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Chakdoa village, in a raid on Wednesday.

During interrogation, Kumar told police the heroin belonged to one Shiv Kumar Bhatia, a resident of Bhota.

On the basis of the information, police later arrested Shiv Kumar too.

Sharma said both were booked under the NDPS Act and further investigations are underway. PTI COR BPL VN VN