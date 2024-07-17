2 held with 7 kg heroin, 5 pistols in Punjab; accused had links with Pak-based smugglers

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons with 7 kg heroin and five pistols.
According to preliminary investigation, the accused were directly in touch with some Pakistan-based smugglers and were supplying consignments of weapons and drugs across the state after they were trafficked from across the border via drones, they added.
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, it said.
Those arrested have been identified as Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Bhura Kona in Tarn Taran and Jagwant Singh of Mehdipur in Tarn Taran, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
The police also recovered five live cartridges and five magazines from their possession.
DGP Yadav said the police received a tipoff that two smugglers were going to deliver a weapon consignment near Muhawa village in Amritsar's Gharinda area, acting on which checkpoints were put up in the area.
The duo who were coming in a car were intercepted and arrested after five pistols and ammunition were found in their possession, he added.
During questioning, the accused told the police that along with weapons, they had also retrieved heroin, which they had hidden near their house.
Following their disclosure, the police raided a location shared by the duo and recovered 7 kg heroin.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said investigations are on to establish the backward and forward linkages in this case and identify those whom the arrested persons were to deliver the weapon consignment.
The police will also initiate the procedure to forfeit the illegally acquired property of the arrested smugglers under the NDPS Act, he added.