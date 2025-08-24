2 held with arms, ammunition from 'gun factory' in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Aug 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from a small gun factory in Sonari area of Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, police said.

A police team carried out raids at the unit near Tilu bustee for around eight hours on Saturday and recovered six pistols and other equipment used for making arms, they said.

The arrested persons were being interrogated, and search is underway to trace the others involved in the operations of the factory, an officer said.

More details will be available in due course of the investigation, he said. PTI BS RBT