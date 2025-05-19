2 held with arms, ammunition in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, May 19 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with arms and ammunition from Kadma area of Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed the duo, who had tried to flee upon seeing the personnel approach on Sunday evening, SSP Kishore Kaushal told reporters.

The team chased them and apprehended the duo, he said.

Two loaded pistols and three rounds of ammunition have been recovered from their possession, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

The SSP added that in the last four months, 28 cases under the Arms Act have been registered in Jamshedpur, 68 miscreants arrested and 44 firearms seized from their possession.