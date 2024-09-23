2 held with banned gutka, tobacco products of Rs 9 lakh in Thane

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons after seizing banned gutka and tobacco products valued at Rs 9.04 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Kalyan Crime Branch unit conducted a raid at a shop in Shil-Phata area on Friday night.

The team seized the contraband stock, which included various brands of gutka and tobacco products intended for sale and distribution, a police spokesperson said.

Two persons, both aged 29 and residents of Mumbra and Shil-Phata area, were arrested after the raid.

They were booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant FDA regulations, the police said.

Authorities were investigating from where the accused procured the banned goods. PTI COR GK