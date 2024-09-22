2 held with fake currency notes in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A man and a woman have been arrested in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly possessing and circulating counterfeit currency notes, police said on Sunday.

The police caught the man, aged 35, and the 36-year-old woman on Friday near New Panvel and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 81,000 from their possession, an official from Rabale MIDC police station said.

Accessories used for making the fake notes were also seized from them, he said.

An FIR was registered against the two accused under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-note) and 181 (making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes), the official said.

The police were probing if there was a bigger racket of printing and circulating counterfeit notes and if more persons were involved in the crime. PTI COR GK