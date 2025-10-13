2 held with heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 13 (PTI) Police have arrested two drug traffickers with around 57.5 grams of chitta or adulterated heroin in Bilaspur, officials said on Monday.

Ashish Thakur alias Happy, a resident of Jol Palakhin village, and Pal Singh, a resident of Chalang village, were on a motorcycle when the police intercepted them on the Pandoh-Harlog Road for routine checking.

Police seized the heroin from their possession, leading to their immediate arrest.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal said.

Thakur has five prior cases lodged against him under the NDPS Act, Dhawal added.

A local court has sent the duo to police remand till Tuesday, the SP said. PTI COR ANM RHL