2 held with illegal drugs in Meghalaya

Tura, Oct 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with illegal drugs in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted a motorcycle at Tebronggre, they said.

Johnsbirth R Marak and Chayang Ch Marak, who were riding the two-wheeler, were arrested after Senspa capsules weighing 1.1 kg were found in their possession, police said.

They were heading towards Tura from Phulbari when they were caught.

In another operation on October 11, the ANTF recovered 122 reddish tablets, 10 bottles of cough syrup, and 6,022 capsules of Syndex Plus from the house of one Rakizul Sheikh in Patharkata village, police said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Tikrikilla police station, they said.