2 held with illegal weapons in Moga: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Moga police has arrested two people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the accused, Lakhwinder Singh, was working at the behest of a Pakistan-based handler," he said in a post on X.

Police recovered five illegal pistols -- three of .30 bore, one .32 bore and one Glock 9 mm -- along with ammunition from the accused, Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, said the DGP. PTI CHS RHL