2 held with Meth tablets worth over Rs 5 crore in Mizoram

Aizawl, Aug 28 (PTI) Mizoram police seized 4 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine worth over Rs 5 crore and arrested two persons, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, a team of CID (Special Branch) conducted a covert operation on Tuesday and intercepted a goods carrier truck near Kulikawn East Presbyterian Church, the statement said.

The team seized 39.257 kg (4 lakh tablets) of Methamphetamine valued at Rs 5.10 crore from the vehicle, it said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

The contraband was concealed inside 17 electric air coolers which were transported from Zokhawthar in east Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border, it said.

The driver of the vehicle and the receiver of the psychotropic substance aged 34 and 28 years, both from Champhai district and Aizawl were arrested at the spot, the statement said.

The two accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement added. PTI CORR RG