2 held with over 630 gm brown sugar in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), May 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 639 gm of brown sugar in Jharkhand's Chatra district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a place in Rohmar village and apprehended the duo with the contraband worth nearly Rs 15 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered against 11 people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in connection with the seizure of the brown sugar, the officer said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, he added.