2 held with Rs 10 crore mephedrone at guest house in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two persons after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 10.08 crore from them at a guest house here, officials said.

Based on a specific information, the crime branch team laid a trap at the private guest house located near the Swaminarayan temple in Dadar (East) on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The two accused came there with a mephedrone consignment late night.

One of them later sensed police presence and tried to flee, but he was caught, the official said Both the accused were apprehended in the morning by the crime branch's Bandra unit led by 'encounter specialist' inspector Daya Nayak, he said.

The police seized from them 5.4 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at Rs 10.08 crore in the international market, the official said.

The two accused have been identified as Jahangir Shaha Alam Shaikh (29), resident of Govandi in Mumbai, and Senaul Julum Sekh (28), belonging to Malda in West Bengal, the official said.

A case was registered against them at Matunga police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI DC GK