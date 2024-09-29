2 held with Rs 14.26 lakh drugs in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) Police have arrested a food delivery person and a farmhouse operator after seizing mephedrone drug valued at Rs 14.26 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip, the police laid a trap on a road in Ulwe area on Friday evening and nabbed the duo, aged 39 and 45, he said.

The police seized from their possession 71.3 gm of mephedrone packed in two plastic covers, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

An FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused procured the drugs and to whom they planned to sell them, the official said. PTI COR GK