2 held with Rs 7.6 crore smuggled gold at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two passengers after seizing 9.4 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 7.69 crore from them at the Mumbai airport, officials said on Thursday.

Based on a specific tip-off, the DRI personnel on Wednesday intercepted the two passengers travelling with fake identifies by a flight from Jaipur to Mumbai.

On the examination of their baggage, three packets containing 9.487 kg of foreign-origin gold were recovered, an official said.

During their interrogation, it came to light that the gold was smuggled from Kuwait and they had retrieved it from an international flight in which it was concealed, he said.

The accused persons collected the smuggled gold from the flight on a domestic route, he said.

It was also found that both the passengers were travelling with fake identities, the official said.

After interrogation, both the persons were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act, he said. PTI DC GK