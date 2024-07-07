2 held with Rs 8.6 lakh drugs in Thane

Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 8.6 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap opposite a hotel at Kalyan Phata on old Mumbai-Pune road in Daighar area on Thursday night and caught the duo.

The ANC sleuths seized 86 gms of mephedrone powder from them, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

The two persons, aged 35 and 42, were arrested on Friday and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were probing from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it. PTI COR GK