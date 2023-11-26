2 held with six kg heroin in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Two people were arrested after six kg heroin was seized from their possession by the Amritsar police, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The accused are allegedly the associates of US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh alias Lucky, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"In a major blow to trans-border drug smuggling networks, @cpamritsar police arrests 2 associates of #USA based smuggler Jasmit Singh @ Lucky and recovers 6 Kg Heroin,” said Yadav in a post on X.

Investigations are going on to "establish backward and forward linkages", he said.

During preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that Lucky has 11 cases registered against him, including that of murder, added Yadav. PTI CHS MNK MNK MNK