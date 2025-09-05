2 history-sheeters held after 30 km chase in Delhi's Dwarka, 12 cases solved

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Police arrested two history-sheeters in a 30-km chase after a snatching spree in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Parminder Singh alias Prince (28), a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Amandeep (36), a resident of Nihal Vihar, they said. Around 30 criminal cases each are registered against the duo across Delhi, the officials added.

"They snatched a mobile phone from a teacher near a school in Sector 10 on August 27. Soon after, another snatching was reported from Sector 4, Dwarka North. Tracking the location of the stolen mobile phone, a team chased the accused for more than 30 kilometres. Finally, the duo was cornered and caught near Tilak Vihar with the help of local support," a police officer said.

Seven stolen mobile phones, currency notes, ornamental belongings and metro cards were seized from their possession.

Police said the team apprehended the accused after chasing them through busy roads and crowded streets in Dwarka.

According to police, Amandeep was released from jail on August 18 and soon joined Parminder in a crime spree. Both men were wanted in several cases, including for murder, robbery, dacoity, Arms Act violations and excise cases, across seven districts. With their arrest, 12 recent snatching cases have been solved, police said. PTI BM ANM RC