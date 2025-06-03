2 House surgeons fined Rs 25,000 for ragging MBBS student

Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 3 (PTI) Two house surgeons of Odisha government-run-MKCG Medical College and Hospital here have been imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each for allegedly ragging a fourth-year MBBS student of the health institute.

The anti-ragging committee of the college has taken this decision in its meeting held on Monday, officials said.

"We have received a complaint from the anti-ragging cell about the ragging of a fourth-year MBBS student by the house surgeons on May 12. Based on the complaints, the anti-ragging committee meeting was held to discuss the complaint," said MKCG Medical College Principal Suchitra Dash.

After a thorough discussion, the committee has decided to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the two house surgeons involved in the incident, she said.

"After the internal inquiry, the anti-ragging panel came to know that the victim was not physically assaulted, he was psychologically harassed," Dash said.

Accordingly, the committee has decided to impose the fine against the house surgeons, whose names are mentioned in the complaint, the principal said.

The house surgeons have been fined for their misconduct on the ground of violation of decency and morale through ragging, with the junior student inside the hostel premises. The punishment imposed as per the UGC guidelines, said a member of the committee.

SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said police are also conducting an inquiry separately about the incident. "They will register a case if the matter is serious, according to the guidelines of the ragging," he said. PTI COR BBM RG