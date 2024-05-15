2 houses damaged after tree falls in Thane

Thane, May 15 (PTI) Two houses were damaged after a tree fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday at Vitawa in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Notably, Thane witnessed rains and thunderstorm on Monday.

The roofs of the two single-storey houses were completely damaged after the tree fell on them on Tuesday, the official said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after receiving information.

The dangerous portion of the tree was cut and removed, the official said. PTI COR GK