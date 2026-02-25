2 IEDs, grenades found in explosives cache in J-K's Poonch, defused

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Army troops on Wednesday uncovered a cache of explosives and ammunition, including two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Army's Ghatak platoon and 39 Rashtriya Rifles launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kasbalari area under Mendhar police station limits on Wednesday, they said.

During the operation, security forces recovered a large IED weighing around 4.5 kg, a smaller IED, two Chinese grenades, a 9 mm pistol with two rounds, 22 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and an old black bag, from Salani in Kasbalari, an official said.

"The recovered IEDs and Chinese grenades were destroyed on the spot following standard operating procedure," he said, adding that there was no casualty or damage to property during the controlled blasts. PTI COR AB AB ARB ARB