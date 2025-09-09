2 IISER-Kolkata scientists conferred with J C Bose Fellowship

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Scientists Swadhin K Mondal and Rahul Banerjee from the Department of Chemical Sciences, IISER-Kolkata, have been bestowed with the prestigious J C Bose Fellowship by the Union government for their outstanding performance and contribution.

An IISER-Kolkata statement said here on Tuesday that they were named as the recipients of the fellowship "for their remarkable research work and ability to merge creativity in science with societal impact".

Mondal had highlighted in his research paper though it is widely recognised that certain essential elements will be depleted from earth within the next 100 years due to their increasing industrial demand, it is imperative to seek sustainable alternatives that replace existing methods with more environmentally friendly solutions.

Banerjee’s research centres on creating novel porous materials, which are tiny crystalline sponges that can trap and filter gases and liquids at the molecular level, the statement said.

These materials, known as Covalent Organic Frameworks (COFs) and Covalent Organic Nanotubes (CONTs), are made from simple organic building blocks but arranged in precise, Lego-like patterns, it said.

His team has pioneered ways to make these materials exceptionally stable and versatile, enabling their use in capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, storing clean fuels such as hydrogen and methane, and removing toxic pollutants from water, it said.

The significance of Banerjee’s contributions lies in connecting fundamental chemistry with real-world solutions.

The J C Bose Fellowship is awarded to distinguished Indian scientists and researchers by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) in recognition of their outstanding performance. PTI SUS RBT