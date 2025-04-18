2 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Tripura on their way to Mumbai

Agartala, Apr 18 (PTI) Two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested from Agartala railway station in Tripura, police said on Friday.

Nadia Akhtar (19) and Rupali Akhtar (38), residents of Bangladesh's Barisal district, were nabbed on Thursday when they were about to board a train to Kolkata, Agartala GRP's officer-in-charge Tapas Das said.

"Based on intelligence inputs, the GRP, district police, and the BSF apprehended them in a joint operation," he said.

"During interrogation, they said that they entered India two days back without any valid document, and had plans to travel to Mumbai via Kolkata," he added.

An investigation is underway to identify those who helped them enter India, Das said.

"All those involved in the case will be arrested," he said. PTI PS SOM