2 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held, over 1,000 identified: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police have apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and over 1,000 others, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "We have identified more than 1,000 people during our drive and apprehended two men from Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizzamuddin area."

The city police launched a drive for the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the LG Secretariat ordered a crackdown on such persons.

One of the Bangladeshi entered the national capital on December 6, he said, adding that the other immigrant another is a ragpicker.

Multiple security agencies, including the Delhi Police are questioning them, the DCP said.

"The one who entered Delhi December 6, told police that he paid Rs 25,000 to some agent in Bangladesh and was trying to look for a job here," he said.