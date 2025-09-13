2 injured as BSF foils smuggling attempt in Tripura's Sepahijala

Agartala, Sep 13 (PTI) Two persons were injured after BSF jawans opened fire in “self-defence” in Tripura’s Sepahijala district in a bid to foil a smuggling attempt on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in Putia area, a border village in Sepahijala district.

“When BSF jawans reached the spot, the smugglers tried to gherao the troops. In self-defence, they opened fire, resulting in one person getting injured. Another smuggler suffered injuries while trying to escape,” he said.

The smuggler who suffered bullet injuries was first taken to a local health facility and later shifted to GB Hospital, the official said.

He added that Putia has become a hotspot for smuggling during the past few years.

“Apart from contraband items, rice is also smuggled through the Putia border area to Bangladesh. Deaths and injuries have been reported from the location in the past 10 years,” he said. PTI PS RBT