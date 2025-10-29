2 injured as building collapses during demolition in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Two persons were injured when a three-storey building collapsed during demolition in Mumbai's Mahim area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported at 1.48 pm in Unnati Society on Senapati Bapat Marg near Mahim Railway Station, a civic official said.

During the demolition of the three-storey building, the entire structure collapsed.

As per primary information, two persons were injured in the incident and they were rushed to the nearby Raheja Hospital, the official said.

Further details were awaited. PTI KK GK