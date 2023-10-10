2 injured as fire in power cable triggers explosion in Thane

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) Two persons were injured after a power cable caught fire leading to an explosion in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at 10.23 pm on Monday at Sabegaon in Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The cable of a private power supply company near a civic school caught fire after a spark followed by an explosion, he said.

Two persons, aged 21 and 22, received burn injuries. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the official said.

The electricity company has cut off power supply through the cable and undertaken repair works, he said.

A team of the power company was conducting a probe into the incident, the official said. PTI COR GK