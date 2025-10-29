2 injured as major portion of 3-storey building collapses during demolition in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Two men were injured as a major portion of a three-storey building collapsed during its demolition in Mahim area of Mumbai on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident was reported at 1.48 pm at the Johnson & Johnson building located on Senapati Bapat Marg near Mahim railway station, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had earlier said the incident occurred at the three-storey Unnati Society.

Demolition work was being carried out at the Johnson & Johnson building by a private contractor using a backhoe loader machine when the first and second floors of the three-storey structure suddenly collapsed, leaving some of its portions hanging precariously, officials said.

Debris from the collapsed floors fell on the loader machine and a four-wheeler parked in the compound of the adjacent Amol Apartment.

Two persons - identified as Shaharukh Khan and Mohammad Ayub, both aged 24 - sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to a local hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, according to the officials.

"Area around the entire building was cordoned off as a precautionary measure following the incident," the civic official added. PTI KK GK NP