2 injured in gas cylinder blast in Shillong

Shillong, Aug 20 (PTI) Two persons, including a BSF personnel, were injured as an LPG cylinder exploded at their house in Shillong, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Umpling Lumdiengmet around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The injured were identified as Sandeep Kumar, the BSF personnel, and Subham Cheran Momin, a civilian. They lived on rent on the ground floor of a building, and the explosion happened in their kitchen.

They were initially taken to the BSF hospital at Umpling and later shifted to NEIGRIHMS, police said.

While Kumar's condition is reported to be stable, Momin was shifted to Guwahati for better treatment by his family, they said.

The owner of the house said the explosion was so powerful that it shattered window panes and damaged a retaining wall and a nearby structure.

"There is no foul play involved in the incident," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said. PTI JOP SOM