2 injured in LPG cylinder blast in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Two people suffered minor injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded at a factory manufacturing snacks here, police said on Saturday.

The explosion, which took place late Friday night under the Pipri police station area, was triggered by a fire in the 'boondi' making factory in Manauri area of the district, they said.

"Satish Kesarwani, a resident of Manauri Bazar, has a 'boondi' making factory, which was also used as a godown to store plywood. A fire broke out at the factory around 2 am," Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

"Due to the fire, the LPG cylinder kept there exploded and the ghee, edible oil and plywood kept on the premises caught fire," he added.

The factory was located on the ground floor of the two-storey house.

Police said a CNG-van parked in the factory was completely gutted by the fire.

Two people suffered minor burns and were admitted to a nearby private hospital, they said.

Police said it took around two hours for fire tenders to douse the flames.

The house was destroyed in the explosion. The walls of two neighbouring houses have also developed cracks, the SP said, adding the incident is being investigated. PTI COR NAV AS CK