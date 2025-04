Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons were injured after their vehicles collided head-on at the Red Road-Mayo Road crossing in the metropolis on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 8 am, they said.

“This was a head-on collision. It could have been fatal without the airbags in the cars,” a police officer said.

The vehicles have been impounded and the injured were taken to SSKM Hospital, he said.

An investigation into the accident is underway.