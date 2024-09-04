2 injured in road accident on Kolkata flyover

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) Two persons on a motorcycle were injured on Wednesday in a road accident on 'Maa' flyover in the metropolis, police said.

The accident took place around 8.30 am when the bike rider lost control of the vehicle and hit a railing, he said.

"The impact was such that the pillion rider flew off the flyover and fell on the road. He is being treated at the SSKM Hospital and his condition is critical," a senior police officer told PTI.

The other person suffered minor injuries and was administered first-aid, he said.

Police will go through the CCTV footage to find out the exact cause of the accident, the officer said.