2 injured in scooter-SUV collision in central Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Two people were seriously injured when their scooter collided with a speeding SUV in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Thursday, police said and added that the SUV overturned in the mishap.

A PCR call regarding the road accident was received at Karol Bagh police station earlier in the day. Upon reaching the spot, police found an SUV overturned on the road and a severely damaged scooter lying nearby.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that two persons riding the scooter sustained grievous injuries. One of the injured, an unidentified man aged around 27 — believed to be a bike taxi driver — was rushed to RML Hospital by the SUV driver, who later fled from there. The victim remains in critical condition, police said.

The other person injured in the accident was identified as Gyander Pratap Singh Shekhawat (23), who was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital by a PCR van and is currently under medical treatment.

Police said the SUV driver was identified as Angad.

CCTV footage from the area indicated that the accident occurred when the scooter, coming from the wrong side, collided with the speeding SUV car, which was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, a senior police officer said.

"Based on the facts established so far, a case is being registered under appropriate sections of law. Further investigation is underway," the officer added. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ