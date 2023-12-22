2 inmates commit suicide in Punjab's Hoshiarpur jail

Hoshiarpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Two inmates allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a bathroom grill inside the central jail here on Friday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Titu (22), hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and Onkar Chand (42), a resident of Sunder Nagar in Hoshiarpur, they said.

Titu was booked for rape and kidnapping and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in August.

Chand was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in October.

The bodies have been sent to a local government hospital for postmortem examination, said police. Police said it was yet to be ascertained the reason why both the undertrials took the extreme step.