2 inter-state drug smugglers arrested in J-K's Samba, heroin worth Rs 28 lakh seized

Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Two inter-state narcotics smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday and heroin worth Rs 28 lakh was recovered from them, police said.

On a tip-off, a police team in Vijaypur area arrested Sourab Deep Singh and Karan Singh from Amritsar while they were on their way to Samba from Punjab, they said.

During their search, police recovered 400 grams of heroin worth Rs 28 lakh in the international market from their possession, police said.

A case has been registered against the duo and an investigation is underway, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh said 70 hardcore narco-suppliers, including 13 women, have been arrested in the past eight months and several others have been booked under the law. PTI AB NB