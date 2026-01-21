2 involved in firing at shop held after encounter in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in a firing incident at a pharmacy in Sector 32 here were arrested after an encounter with police, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team signalled a car to stop at a checkpoint near Sector 39, but the occupants attempted to flee and opened fire at the police personnel, he said.

In retaliatory firing, the duo -- identified as Rahul and Rocky -- sustained bullet injuries on their legs, the officer said.

They were shifted to a government hospital in Sector 16, he said.