2 IPS officers, 615 Maharashtra cops to get Special Service Medals for work in Naxal-hit areas

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) IPS officers Nilotpal, Yatish Deshmukh and 615 personnel of Maharashtra police have been selected for Special Service Medals in recognition of their significant efforts in countering Naxal activities, officials said on Thursday.

Nilotpal is currently the Superintendent of Police of Gadchiroli, while Deshmukh had in the past worked as Additional SP (Operations) in the Naxal-affected district in eastern Maharashtra. Deshmukh is currently the SP of Palghar district adjoining Mumbai.

The Director General of Police (DGP) on August 12 issued a list of police personnel who have been awarded the Special Service Medals for working in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts and effectively preventing Naxal activities, an official said.

Ajaykumar Landge, who is currently ACP (Crime) in Navi Mumbai, and police officers Suhas Shinde, Sanket Devlekar, Kailash Jaykar, Sujitkumar Kshirsagar, Mayur Bhujbal, Baburao Dadas, and Sudarshan Rathod, who has worked in Naxal-affected areas as deputy SP and sub-divisional police officer, are among the awardees, he informed.

DGP Rashmi Shukla lauded the police personnel selected for the honour and asked unit commanders, including SPs and city police commissioners, to distribute the medals to them at special ceremonies, he said. PTI DC RSY