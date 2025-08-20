2 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat emails, no explosives found in security sweep

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Two schools in Jaipur received bomb threats, triggering panic and a massive search operation on Wednesday morning. However, nothing was found, police said.

They said the school, on Tuesday night, received threats via emails, which were checked by the school staff in the morning, following which police were informed.

Alerted over the inputs, police checked the school buildings thoroughly but found no suspicious items.

Teams from the local police, Bomb Disposal Squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and dog squad rushed to the sites and launched a search operation of the school premises. As a precaution, all students were sent back home.

Meanwhile, the state police's cyber team was directed to trace the origin of the threatening emails.