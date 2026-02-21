2 JU professors injured while trying to intervene in student clash

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Two professors of Jadavpur University have suffered injuries while trying to intervene in a clash between two groups of students on the campus, an official of the institute said on Saturday.

Police confirmed the incident but said that no formal complaint has been lodged by either side.

The group clash took place on Friday evening over the upcoming Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) elections when the two teachers were pushed, punched and attacked by a section of the students, leaving one of the educators seriously injured, the JU official said.

Trouble began when first-year students belonging to CPI(M)'s student wing SFI were campaigning for the election.

Members of a rival group, 'We The Independent' (WTI) allegedly confronted them, leading to an altercation.

Supporters from both sides soon gathered on the spot, and the argument snowballed into a scuffle on the campus premises.

Two professors -- Rajeshwar Sinha and Lalit Lalitav Mahakudh -- who were present nearby, tried to intervene to defuse the situation, the official said.

However, during the melee, both were assaulted. They were escorted out by the SFI students and taken to a hospital.

Sinha suffered injuries after being punched in the eye, and his spectacles were broken, causing a cut on his nose, he said.

Mahakudh was discharged after primary treatment, while Sinha has been kept under observation.

Condemning the incident, JU Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, "This is an unprecedented incident and recurrence must be prevented in future." No police complaint had been lodged in connection with the incident.

A senior officer of Jadavpur police station said, "Our personnel posted outside the campus gates near 8B bus stand heard about some commotion. We were informally told by the security guards about the scuffle. But since the police cannot enter the campus without the consent of the university authorities, we did not intervene. No complaint has been lodged by either side." PTI SUS ACD