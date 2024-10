New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Two judicial officers were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Patna High Court.

An official statement said Shashi Bhushan Prasad Singh and Ashok Kumar Pandey have been appointed as judges of the Patna High Court.

Judicial officers, who represent the district judiciary, and advocates are appointed as judges of high courts.

As of October 1, the Patna High Court is functioning with 33 judges against the sanctioned strength of 53. PTI NAB RHL