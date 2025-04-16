2 juveniles among 4 held for stabbing Delhi cop in Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Four people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a police officer in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

On April 11, Sub-Inspector Prempal Diwakar was stabbed in the stomach by some people near the Peer Baba Mazar flyover. He was rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh by a PCR van, where he is still undergoing treatment, they said.

Diwakar is posted with the North East Zone Police Control Room (PCR) at Wazirabad and resides in Azadpur's Mandir Wali Gali, the officer said.

A case was registered at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station. Multiple raids were conducted in Azadpur and Ankit alias Tongri (18) and Hemant Negi (18) were arrested and two juveniles were apprehended, a senior police officer said.

During questioning, the accused confessed to their involvement in the stabbing incident and revealed the names of two more associates who are currently absconding, the officer said.

“All individuals are novice offenders with no serious previous criminal record,” the officer said, adding that a blood-stained knife used in the crime was also recovered.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused. PTI SSJ NB