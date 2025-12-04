2 juveniles apprehended for stabbing man in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police apprehended two juveniles for allegedly stabbing a 38-year-old man in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, an officer said on Thursday. On November 30, Imran Ali, the victim, was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital with stab injuries.

A police team recorded his statement in which he said two juveniles known to him, and two more, attacked him with a knife during an altercation.

"A team began searching for the suspects. Acting on secret information, the team reached Majboor Nagar Camp, where the two juveniles involved in the attack were traced and apprehended," said the officer.

Both juveniles confessed to their involvement in the stabbing and gave up the knife they allegedly used to stab Ali.

Police are verifying if the two were involved in past crimes.

A hunt is on for the remaining two boys, the officer said.