2 juveniles apprehended for tampering with railway tracks in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended two minors for allegedly tampering with railway tracks near Mishrauli Railway Station here, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused, aged 17 and 15, both natives of Khushiyal village in the Sangrampur Police Station area, were caught loosening a tie bar during a routine patrol Wednesday night.

RPF outpost in-charge Chandrashekhar Mishra said, "The two juveniles were taken into custody and sent to the juvenile home in Prayagraj today." Following the incident, repair work was promptly carried out, and the railway team replaced all necessary components at the site.

Permanent Way Inspector Yashovarman said, "The key man reported that all points have been fixed today. This incident did not impact rail traffic. Tie bars and U-clips are used beneath sleepers, and they cannot be removed easily." The railways completed the repair work Thursday without any disruption to train services, ensuring smooth operations on the line. PTI COR KIS VN VN